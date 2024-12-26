Lighting up the holidays: Congregation Beth David embraces festive overlap

This year, Christmas aligns with the first night of Hanukkah—a rare and special overlap that offers even more opportunities to celebrate the season.

Rabbi Micah Hyman welcomed KSBY into the synagogue as the congregation prepared for their evening menorah lighting and to donate a Christmas meal to 250 people at Oddfellows Hall. “In all things holiday, it’s about preparation. We’ve been celebrating Christmas with our general community for years, helping provide warm, cooked meals for those in need. We’re absolutely blessed to have partners here to share in this beautiful season,” Hyman said.

“We have many congregants celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas. It’s a wonderful opportunity to be good partners, good neighbors, and to celebrate within our homes and our community. But while this is a joyful festival of lights, it’s not a primary religious holiday for us. Shabbat and Yom Kippur hold much greater significance,” Hyman said.

As Christmas festivities wind down, the congregation shifts its focus to Hanukkah’s centerpiece: the menorah lighting. Hyman explained the meaning behind it. “Each day of lighting the menorah symbolizes incremental miracles. It pushes us toward longer and better days. Tonight, we light the first candle, the shamash, and recite blessings that remind us of the miracles of the past and our resilience to this moment,” he said.

Hyman also reflected on the broader significance of Hanukkah in light of current events. “Hanukkah is about bringing light where there is darkness. With ongoing hostages in Gaza and continued conflict in the Middle East, we pray for peace. The need for natural, pure light is especially urgent this year,” he said.

The Mission Plaza menorah lighting is set to feature a different local Jewish organization each night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Hyman and the congregation encourage the community to join the celebration of light and resilience.

Chanukah Events Schedule:

When: Wednesday, December 25th through Wednesday, January 1st at 5:00 PM

Where: Mission Plaza

Each night, a local Jewish organization lights the menorah.



Beth David Schedule

Thursday, December 26th - 5:00 PM

Second Night Festivities at the Mission: JCC SLO Community Party

Menorah Lighting Rabbi-led songs and prayers Jewish community booths Family-fun activities at the Beth David table, including Chanukah coloring pages

Night of 1000 Lights at Beth David

Bring your menorah and candles to Congregation Beth David. Enjoy joyful and musical worship with Rabbi Hyman, Cantorial Soloist Mark Getten, and the Beth David Intergenerational Choir. Oneg (reception) to follow.

Congregation Beth David Candle Lighting at the Mission

Gather at the Mission with Rabbi Hyman, Cantorial Soloist Mark Getten, and the Beth David Intergenerational Choir. Participate in songs, prayers, candle lighting, and celebration.

