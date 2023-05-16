Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce seeking vendors for Old Town Market 2023

The Old Town Market 2023 is making its return to the Central Coast and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is now seeking vendors and sponsors for the season.

The event will run this summer from July 7th through August 11th, on Friday evenings from 5–8 p.m.

An additional day has been added for the celebration of Lompoc’s 135th Birthday, which will take place in the 100 block of South H Street on August 12th, 2023.

Each week the event will feature different theme nights such as live music, vendor booths, and free activities for kids. Allan Hancock College is this year's title sponsor.

Vendor registration is open now until June 5th. Booth space fees will be $25 per night for Chamber members and $35 per night for non-Chamber members.

If you're interested in more information on the event or securing a sponsorship, email mayra@lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at (805) 736-4567.

