Central Coast non-profit Live United makes a difference during Season of Hope

For more than a decade, KSBY has organized Season of Hope, which has since become the largest toy and food drive on the Central Coast.

This year, community members have been making contributions to help people in need across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

On Wednesday morning, a generous donation was made by United Way— a Central Coast organization focused on improving the standard of living through early childhood education and family financial stability.

KSBY spoke with one of the organization's representatives who dropped off toys and food at the station to learn more about the impact they are hoping to make.

"So, United Way's goal is to live united and to build a better life for everybody, and what better way to do that than start with the children?" Ignacio Sanchez, a North Santa Barbara County United Way representative, said.

More information on United Way's mission and community efforts can be found on the initiative's website.

The Season of Hope campaign lasts until Dec. 13.