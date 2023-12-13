Just a few days left to donate to Season of Hope food, toy drive

KSBY's annual Season of Hope food and toy drive is wrapping up for the year.

Since October, we've been collecting food and toys for our neighbors in need with the help of local food banks, toy agencies, fire departments, the California Highway Patrol and sponsors.

One generous Central Coast man stopped by our station on Tuesday to drop off some donations. Alan Stephenson arrived with a van full of toys and placed them under the Christmas tree in our lobby.

This isn't his first time making a meaningful contribution to the campaign. Last year, he dropped off a huge donation at the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Stephenson says he started shopping for the Season of Hope the day after Christmas last year, and he plans to start picking up toys again on December 26 of this year.

"I really hope this inspires other people to not just bring one thing from some big box retailer, but to really kind of think it through. Think about the ethnicities and the families and where the need is and what are the best things to donate," he said.

Community members have until Friday, December 15 to donate.

This Wednesday, Dec. 13, we will be broadcasting live from the KSBY studios during our 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts as we collect donations from the community. KSBY is located at 1772 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

If you can't make it to our broadcast, click here for a list of drop-off locations or to make a financial donation.

