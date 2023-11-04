Operation Santa partners with KSBY for Season of Hope

KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign is officially underway, collecting food and toys for our Central Coast neighbors in need this holiday season.

Operation Santa is one of the agencies we partner with to distribute toy donations.

The program benefits San Luis Obispo County Social Services and last year, Operation Santa provided gifts for nearly 2,200 kids and seniors.

Some of the most anticipated gifts this year for kids include bike helmets, skateboard helmets, art kits, STEM sets with experiments for kids, and of course, Barbie dolls.

This year marks the fifth year of Operation Santa and coordinator Marge Castle hopes that the community will come out in droves to keep the holiday magic alive.

Castle shared a story about a Lego set that helped bring cheer to one local family: “It was a set that was no longer being offered, and our donor went out of their way and found a set for him. The mom, when she picked it up, just burst into tears. She couldn't believe that someone would go to all that trouble to find something that her son really wanted for Christmas, and that was the only thing he had asked for. It just makes you want to cry to see how important it is to these families and these kids.”

Operation Santa is 100 percent reliant on the community.

For information on where to donate or to make a financial donation to the Season of Hope, click here.

New, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items will be accepted through December 15.