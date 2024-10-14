Season of Hope: Central Coast's largest food and toy drive kicks off 13th year

As Captain Juan Argumedo steps into the San Luis Obispo Salvation Army’s office each morning, he's reminded of when he was once on the receiving end of the agency’s help.

“The Salvation Army helped me during Christmas. They provided toys and some food for us," Argumedo said.

Now, with 20 years of service, Argumedo has dedicated his life to giving back and helping people in need across the country. In his two years in San Luis Obispo, he says this community stands out for its generosity.

“They have a beautiful heart to provide for kids and always provide during the Christmas and Thanksgiving Day,” he said.

SLO Food Bank CEO Molly Kern agrees.

“We could not do what we do without the community,” she said.

But even as donations come in, the need keeps growing.

“We’re currently serving more people every single month than we did in 2020," Kern said. "That can give you an idea of what our community is facing."

Seniors are one of the groups hit hardest by this rising need. Kern recalls a story of a woman who spent her life donating to the food bank, only to find herself needing help after retirement.

“She shared that she wouldn't be able to get the nutritious food that she needs as an older adult in our community, without the food bank," Kern said.

Organizations like the Salvation Army and the SLO Food Bank are partnering with KSBY for the 13th annual Season of Hope food and toy drive.

Kern says the food bank provided more than one million pounds of food during the holiday season last year.

“It is incredibly necessary for their everyday health and wellbeing,” Kern said.

Unable to do it alone, she adds that volunteering or donating can make a lasting impact.

“It makes such an incredible difference, and I promise you will never forget your experience,” she said.

For information on where to donate food and toys or to make a monetary donation to Season of Hope, visit this link. Donations stay local, and you can donate directly to the organization of your choice.