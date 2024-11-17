Season of Hope: Local car enthusiasts drop off food and toys at KSBY

On Saturday morning, a group of car enthusiasts stopped by the KSBY station to drop off toys and food in support of Season of Hope— the largest food and toy drive on the Central Coast.

For the past 13 years, KSBY has been partnering with local agencies and its viewers to organize the campaign, which distributes the community's donations to local families in need during the holiday season.

KSBY's parking lot was filled with new and vintage vehicles on Saturday as community members made their donations.

Harold Davis, one of the donors, says helping the community during this time of the year is especially important.

“We're all pretty lucky to live here and to have what we have. This is the time of year to help out whoever we can help out in whatever way we can," Davis said."If it's clothing, that's fine, and if it's toys, that's fine. And if it's food, everybody has to eat.”

There are several locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties where community members can drop off food, toys, and monetary donations.

Season of Hope lasts until Dec. 13.