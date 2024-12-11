Season of Hope: Unity Shoppe transforms into a toy store for low-income families before the holidays

Enrique Rodriguez knows what it's like to be in need, having relied on the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara for food as a child.

"I’ve been through it, and I understand how hard it is for some of these folks that walk in these doors. I still remember when we did it and how my mom would come home and open up those cans and make something out of, you know, make a meal out of it," Rodriguez said.

Now, he works at the non-profit, giving back.

"You never know what these people are going through," Rodriguez continued.

Sometimes, a simple gift can mean a lot.

"I remember going to the back right here behind those walls and I grabbed one of the scooters, and she just got tears. Her husband had just passed away. You just don't know, so we have to treat everybody with respect," Rodriguez said about one experience he had helping a community member at the shop.

Each December, the Unity Shoppe transforms into a toy shop for low-income families with children ages 0-18.

"People will say it's just a toy, but it really isn’t. We're giving these kids an opportunity to feel good about themselves, which in turn makes them make better choices," explained Angela Miller-Bevan, Unity Shoppe Santa Barbara CEO.

Miller-Bevan says that this holiday season they expect around 3,400 visitors.

"Families having to decide between housing and putting a roof over their head or food, I mean, that's how hard it is for these families," Bevan said.

Even the smallest donation can help.

"Don't feel like, oh, this is not going to make a difference. No, it will make a difference for somebody," Rodriguez said.

You can donate at any fire station in your area or other Season of Hope participating locations.

