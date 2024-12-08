Thousand Hills Pet Resort helps local families, honors Pearl Harbor at toy drive

On Saturday, Thousand Hills Pet Resort and New Life K9s hosted a heartfelt toy and food drive benefiting Season of Hope in honor of Pearl Harbor.

Organizers invited the Central Coast community to "come together in the spirit of giving," according to a press release, by donating new toys and canned food items for KSBY's 13th annual campaign.

Event participants also commemorated National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by promoting New Life K9s— an organization that provides highly-trained service dogs at no cost to veterans and first responders living with PTSD.

During the drive, contributors and volunteers were served free BBQ hot dogs and cheeseburgers courtesy of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge #1538.

KSBY's Season of Hope campaign will last until Dec. 13. More information and donation drop-off locations can be found here.