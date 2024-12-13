Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles to serve 630 families this holiday season

The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles expects to serve 630 families at its 30th annual Day of Giving.

This Saturday, families in need will pick up toys for children ages 0 to 12 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Amanda Bean, Toy Bank President, wasn’t sure they’d have enough donations to meet this year's increased need.

“When we started seeing our numbers coming in, we were able to use some of our monetary donations and purchase things in age groups we knew we were gonna need help in this year,” Bean said.

Each family will receive one puzzle or board game, a book, and one raffle ticket for the chance to take home a bike.

Parents will also pick out a toy bundle and stuff a stocking for each registered child. Children ages 3 to 8 can also take home one stuffed animal.

Bean said she’s looking forward to seeing families take home their toys this weekend.

“The Day of Giving is my actual favorite day of the year,” Bean said. “I think that kids just need to be kids every once in a while.”

For information on how to register for next year’s giveback, click here.

Season of Hope at Paso Robles Fire

The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles is one of our partners in the Season of Hope. For information on how to donate to the Season of Hope, click here.

