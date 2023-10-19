What you should know before donating to our Season of Hope

The holidays are right around the corner, and there is no time better than the present to give to our Season of Hope campaign, helping people in our community in need. But there are some things you should consider before you donate, so your contribution can be as economical as possible.

“With tuna, we're able to increase our buying power by nearly 700%,” said Molly Kern, SLO Food Bank Chief Operating Officer.

Giving to the SLO Food Bank is as easy as ever.

“Financial donations make such an incredible impact because we at the food bank are able to multiply that donation,” said Kern.

The food bank’s buying power makes your dollar go much further than what you can get if you were to shop in stores.

“Peanut butter is one of the most sought after products from our clients. If you can go out and buy six pounds of peanut butter at the grocery store, we can go and buy nearly 14 pounds of that,” said Kern.

If a financial gift is not in the cards, you’re more than welcome to head to one of our drop-off locations to donate nutritious foods that have already been purchased.

“We still are loving it when people are going through their own pantries at home,” said Kern. “If you have food that's within date and nutritious, it's going to contribute to our community.”

If the food is expired or close to its expiration date, do not bring it to the food bank.

The need continues to grow, now more than ever. Kern says the SLO Food Bank is a no judgement zone.

“If you are food insecure, please reach out. We are here to help you,” said Kern. “In 2022, the SLO Food Bank served 31,500 people every single month.”

KSBY will be broadcasting live at donation locations periodically during the Season of Hope.