Mental competency questioned of man charged with killing father in Arroyo Grande

The mental competency of a man charged with murdering his father and setting fire to his family’s Arroyo Grande home earlier this week is being brought into question.

Alan Osio, 29, appeared in a San Luis Obispo courtroom Thursday morning for his arraignment but did not enter a plea. The judge ordered he undergo a mental health evaluation and suspended court proceedings until a doctor's report is complete.

Around seven to 10 family members and friends of the suspect and his family attended the hearing.

Osio is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and assault on a police animal in connection with the Monday incident.

Arroyo Grande police say they responded to a 911 call at around 6 p.m. for a home on the 200 block of Spruce Street where they found a woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told them her husband, who had also been assaulted, was still inside with Osio.

Shortly after police arrived, flames broke out.

As the fire burned, the situation escalated further when police say Osio emerged from the house onto the second-floor balcony armed with a knife. He reportedly jumped off the balcony and tried to run away, setting more fires in neighboring yards before being taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit.

Osio’s mother was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. His father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Osio is due back in court Nov. 7 where the findings of the competency report will be reviewed.

In the meantime, San Luis Obispo County Jail logs show he remains in custody and is being held without bail.

Court records show Osio has had misdemeanor and felony charges filed against him more than 10 separate times since 2014 and a serious or violent “strike” offense from 2019, according to the D.A.