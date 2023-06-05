Mike Pence officially enters race for president, challenging Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence has officially filed paperwork to run for president in 2024, prompting a rare showdown between two former running mates.

Pence enters a Republican primary field that already includes former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Several others have also announced bids.

“I do believe that different times call for different leadership,” Pence said in an interview with Scripps News last month. “I'm proud of the record of the Trump-Pence administration. I was proud to run with President Trump not once, but twice. And I'm not sure anyone could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 other than Donald Trump. But I do think that different times call for different leadership.”

During his interview with Scripps News’ Andrew Rafferty, Pence explained why he was taking his time with making a decision.

SEE MORE: Exclusive: Mike Pence says he would ban transgender troops again

“We've been listening to people all over the country,” Pence told Rafferty. “We've been reflecting on the challenges this country is facing. And look, Andrew, I think the country's in a lot of trouble. And I really do believe that it's incumbent on all of us that have the experience and the background to turn this country around and reflect deeply on what role we might play.”

In an average of polls by Real Clear Politics,Trump leads the field with 53% of GOP primary voters. DeSantis is at second at 22%, while Haley and Pence poll at 4% and 3%, respectively.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com