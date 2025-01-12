Minivan crashes into cars and people on Stearns Wharf

According to Santa Barbara police around 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th a minivan crashed into people and cars on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

When officials arrived they found the van near the end of the wharf. Police say the van lost control hit two pedestrians and crashed into 10 cars most of which were parked. The pedestrians have moderate injuries and went to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Three other people that were inside the crashed cars also went to the hospital complaining of pain.

Police say the driver of the van was also taken to the hospital for treatment related to a preexisting medical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this point authorities say it does not appear to be intentional.

