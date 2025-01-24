Morning Minute: Watch the Space X launch live on Daybreak, supply drive for LA

It’s Friday, January 24th—let’s dive into some stories to kick off your weekend!

Check out Meteorologist Vivian Rennie's forecast here.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base this morning at 6:07 A.M. carrying twenty three Starlink satellites into orbit. Following stage separation, the first stage booster landed on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Space X Launch LIVE on Daybreak

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million to help fund the Bob Jones Gap Closure Project, which aims to connect the popular trail between San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach. The project, decades in the making, is now awaiting approval and a budget adjustment from the California Transportation Commission (CTC), with full funding required by the end of January to move forward. If approved, the 4.5-mile trail connection, estimated to cost $36 million, would enhance safety for cyclists and provide a scenic, car-free route, with construction planned to begin in early 2026.

Central Coast locals are coming together to support Eaton Fire victims with a donation drive organized by Bob Busick, his wife, and the Cowboy Church. Positioned outside Target in Paso Robles, the Busicks are collecting essential items from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with all donations being sent to a church in Altadena serving as a distribution hub. The Busicks are seeking critical supplies, including:

