Morning Minute: You'll love these stories and events

Happy Valentine's Day, Central Coast! Love is in the air as we bid farewell to the stormy weather—clear skies are on the way!Check out these heartwarming stories we’re following and discover some fabulous events happening around the area to celebrate this special day:
Three young Mexican spider monkeys, just under a year old, have joined the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero, where they will be living alongside longtime resident monkey Izzy, who is 45. The zoo's Spider Monkey Habitat has recently been updated, and visitors can see the new additions daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9100 Morro Road.
Despite the rain, members of Atascadero's Kiwanis Aktion Club spread love by crafting heartfelt Valentine's cards for local first responders. In a special visit, the Atascadero fire crew came to collect the cards and share hugs, with Fire Captain Chris Robinson noting the joy the interaction brought to both the clients and the firefighters. The Kiwanis Aktion Club plans to distribute the remaining valentines to other first responders in the community in the coming days.
Fun Events This Weekend:
- Santa Barbara International Film Festival
February 4-15: Enjoy star-studded films, panels, and award ceremonies at various venues in Santa Barbara. Free filmmaker seminars and daily screenings are also available.
- Million Dollar Quartet at the SLO Rep
February 7 - March 9: Catch the musical show about Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre.
- Love in the Key of Groove
Free Valentine's Day show Saturday, February 15, 7 p.m.: Celebrate with local bands IMVA, Vince Cimos Hot Fire, and Antonio Barret at Rod and Hammer's Rock in San Luis Obispo.
- Gold Rush Film and Symphony
Saturday, February 15, 7:30 p.m. & Sunday, February 16, 3 p.m.: Enjoy a live score by the Santa Barbara Symphony accompanying the screening of Charlie Chaplin’s "The Gold Rush."
- Crab Feed Fundraiser
Friday, February 14: Attend an “All You Can Eat” Dungeness Crab Feed Dinner at Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles, featuring a chance to win cash and bid on silent auction items.
- 10th Annual Duck Derby
Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Participate in a festive rubber duck race hosted by the Sigma Nu Cal Poly - Kappa Pi Chapter at Mission Plaza, with proceeds benefiting Jack's Helping Hand.
- Cambria Greenspace Chinese New Year Celebration
Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with performances from the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team and a lecture by local historian John Seed at Creekspace Reserve, Cambria.
- Show the Love Benefit - For LA Fire Victims
Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Experience music from eight bands at Liquid Gravity Brewing Company in San Luis Obispo, with proceeds going to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.