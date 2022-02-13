These Muffins Taste Like Cinnamon Sugar Doughnut Holes

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to breakfast pastries, it’s impossible to place a hierarchy on the goods. Doughnuts, muffins, croissants, danishes, scones, cinnamon rolls — they’re all so incredibly delicious, and each noble in their own right.

But when we start crossing breakfast pastries, the real magic happens. Sweet cronuts (croissants + doughnuts) are miraculously doughy and flaky all in one. Or, another glorious croissant cross, the cragel, is one that appeals to those who love a savory breakfast, and the carby creation is capable of holding a cream cheese spread and lox on top.

So, our attention was of course piqued and our sugar tooth activated when we saw that Allrecipes has a recipe for Donut Muffins. Domuffins? Muffdos? “Donut” stop me now. These are the perfect treat to make on the weekend and savor throughout the week. The entire recipe takes 40 minutes to make and yields 24 donut muffins. Plus, there’s no rolling and shaping dough, which makes this an approachable recipe for even the most novice bakers.

According to the recipe site, the mini muffins “taste just like cinnamon sugar doughnut holes!” Sign us up.

Adobe

The recipe starts off like you’re baking regular ol’ muffins. But things get interesting when you pull them out of the oven and pop them out of their cups. After that, you dip each muffin in melted margarine or butter (your call!) and then roll it around in a sugar and cinnamon mixture to give it the doughnut treatment.

Be sure not to skip the nutmeg. The muffin recipe calls for 3/4 of a teaspoon and the site says it’s the “secret ingredient.”

The recipe has some glowing reviews, including one that says: “Oh my word are these amazing! I would give ten stars if I could. They taste just like little sugared donuts, but without all the guilt.” Another made vanilla and chocolate glazes and also sprinkled confectioners’ sugar to top the treats.

This recipe is what we consider a diplomatic one. Make some of these mini muffins and you’ll appeal to both the muffin-lovers and the doughnut enthusiasts in your home!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.