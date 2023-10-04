Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, which is about 10 miles north of Springfield.

The Holyoke Police Department stated that there are multiple victims, but did not provide an exact number.

Police responded to the downtown area around 1 p.m. Friday after getting multiple calls for help and notifications from ShotSpotter, which detects gunshots in an area.

A spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police told WGGB-TV that the incident stemmed from an altercation between several people and there is not an ongoing threat to the public. It's unclear whether any arrests have been made.

People are still being asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

Holyoke is a small city in Hampden County with a population of about 40,000.

