Try New Nerds Candy Corn This Halloween

Whether you love it or hate it, candy corn is here to stay. The orange, yellow and white candy is older than the automobile and commercial telephone, dating back to the 1880s.

The treat has gotten a few makeovers in recent years, however, with a cookie flavor in 2017 and blackberry cobbler flavor last fall. There is even a candy corn that tastes like Thanksgiving (featuring notes of green beans, stuffing, ginger-glazed carrots, cranberry sauce and sweet potato pie) and this Halloween, Nerds candies are joining the candy corn game.

New Nerds Candy Corn still has the triangular shape of traditional candy corn, but comes in multiple solid colors and features two different textures: a chewy mellowcreme center and a crispy candy shell exterior. The brand says the candy is sweet, tangy, crunchy and chewy.

For now, it appears to only be available online in an 8-ounce bag from Candy Warehouse for $4.95, and it’s not listed on the Nerds website. You may want to keep your eye out for it in stores, however, as we inch closer to Halloween.



If candy corn is not for you, rest assured that there will be plenty of other Halloween candy hitting store shelves soon.

According to Hershey’s website, we’ll see a return of the brand’s Vampire Kisses that were new last year, plus Witches Brew and Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats, and pumpkin, bat and ghost Reese’s.

Skittles also has new Shriekers flavors for Halloween that include sour Skittles hidden among the rest in every pack. Each package contains the spooky flavors of Citrus Scream, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Shocking Lime and Spine-Tingling Tangerine.

You also have a chance to win a “31 Days of Halloween” countdown calendar from Ferrero by donating to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals now through Sept. 10. The brand will give away 500 calendars, each with 31 Ferrero Halloween treats, like Butterfinger Zombie Eyeballs, a Crunch Monster Eye, Nutella & Go! portable Halloween packs and Kinder Joy Halloween Eggs.

And soon, you can even start your day with a sugary Halloween treat because Reese’s Puffs Bats breakfast cereal is returning, and General Mills will have a new cereal called Monster Mash that combines pieces from each of the Monster Cereals: Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Frute Brute and Yummy Mummy.

Would you try out the new Nerdy spin on candy corn?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.