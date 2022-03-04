New Nitro Pepsi Has A Widget Inside Each Can That Makes Its Foam Creamy

While new flavors and hard colas are all well and good, Pepsi is trying something really unique with its latest soda offering.
The soda giant says Nitro Pepsi is the first nitrogen-infused cola to hit the market and the brand says it’s actually “softer than a soft drink.” It’s described as creamy and smooth with smaller bubbles than typical soda, all topped off by a frothy foam. It comes in two flavors: Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola.
The bubbles are made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can. This is the first time the technology has been used in a cola, as it’s typically only seen in beer and coffee products. If you’ve ever had a can of Guinness, it’s similar to the nitrogen-filled plastic widget in those. Because of the widget, Nitro Pepsi does not look and taste like a traditional cola or soda, and Pepsi says it’s best consumed differently as well.
The brand suggests a few steps for “optimal consumption,”including serving it cold but without ice and being hard poured into a tall glass while the can is fully inverted. Pepsi also suggests sipping directly from the glass, rather than through a straw, which allows the foam head to leave a frothy, foamy mustache.
“While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a press release. “Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience … we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come.”
Nitro Pepsi will be available nationwide beginning March 28, but you can pre-order it now from Walmart. The pre-order includes 12 cans, six of each flavor, and is $24, showing the price for this innovative soda will be much higher than a typical can of Pepsi.
While soda lovers might be disappointed that Nitro Pepsi doesn’t come in a diet variety, Coca-Cola has a brand-new flavor that contains zero sugar. Coca-Cola Starlight is the first limited-edition sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola Creations.
While the brand doesn’t say exactly what it tastes like, it says Coca-Cola Starlight has a red hue that sparkles and the “flavors of unknown stars twirl together with the great taste of Coca-Cola.” The company also describes it as having a cooling sensation that “tastes like magic.”
The flavor is only around for a limited time, but currently available everywhere you’ll find Coca-Cola, like Walmart, where you can get a 10-count pack for $4.62.
