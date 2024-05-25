16th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show takes place this weekend

Paso Robles is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with the 16th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show.

This free family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, and will include more than 300 cars parked throughout the Downtown City park.

If you're worried about the heat, it's worth adding that most of the area will be under shaded trees.

They have a new addition to this year's event: Poker Walk. Each vehicle entered in the event will receive a free form, and all additional forms are $5.

Once you have a form, just stroll through the park collecting cards, and in turn, you can win gift cards and cash prizes.

For those who are entering a vehicle into the show, registration is $55 and will come with not only a Poker Walk form but also a poster and goodie bag.

"Day of Show" registration is $65; event officials will only accept cash for payment.

Special guest Gene Winfield, a legendary custom car builder, will be making an appearance during the event.

For the public, there will be a raffle, which includes the chance to win a Traeger BBQ!

In total, there will be 29 awards categories, including three new awards this year, and more than 40 Merchant Awards.

For more information on the event, including the name of each award, visit their website goldenstateclassics.org.