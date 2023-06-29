19-year-old from Santa Maria booked into county jail, facing three charges

Noe Soria Bedolla, a 19 year old Santa Maria resident, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant last night.

Over the weekend, officers were sent to a fight call at a business in the 1000 block of East Main St. in Santa Maria.

Reports were received regarding two groups fighting- and a firearm was being used.

Officers responded and later identified the suspect with the firearm as Bedolla who fled the scene.

They ended up finding him around midnight and were able to arrest him.

According to Santa Maria Police, Bedolla was out on bail after being arrested in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery case that occurred back in October.

He has been booked into the Santa Barbara County jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and a gang enhancement.