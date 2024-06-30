2 men found with stab wounds in Morro Bay

Morro Bay Police found two people suffering from stab wounds Friday night.

Units responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1700 block of Main St., under the Highway 1 overpass.

According to the report, officers found one person suffering from multiple stab wounds at the location, while the second person was found in the Taco Bell parking lot suffering from a single stab wound.

Both were taken to the hospital due to their injuries.

The investigation later revealed that the two people found were involved in some kind of altercation with another person before the stabbings took place.

If anyone witnessed or has any information regarding the incident, it is asked that you call Sergeant Nicole Taylor at 805-772-6233.

This is an ongoing investigation.