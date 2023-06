A two-story home in Goleta caught fire early Monday morning.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Dept. received the call around 1:05 am.

When units arrived, smoke could be seen from outside the home.

By around 1:15 a.m., the fire had been contained to the garage, before being completely knocked down around 1:30 a.m.

According to the county fire public information officer, there were no injuries as crews safely evacuated the residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.