2022 Winter Olympics organizers hope for 30 percent capacity

Tickets for the 2022 Winter Olympics are being distributed to “targeted” groups of people as organizers attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 while still seeking for venues to be at least 30 percent capacity.

Cristophe Dubi, the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Games Executive Director, told Reuters earlier this week that capacity would be “fine-tuned at a venue-by-venue basis” but that a “good result” would be to have a third of the seats filled.

“But the great thing is that we are going to have spectators,” Dubi added.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics did not have any fans in attendance.

SEE MORE: Olympic road cyclists enjoy rare treat at Tokyo Games: Fans

While it seemed like the 2022 Winter Olympics may have a little more noise in the stands, organizers decided as the omicron variant spread in mid-January that only “selected” spectators would be allowed in.

Organizers decided last September that international travelers would not be allowed either.

COVID-19 restrictions are strict in China and at the Olympics, which is operating in a “closed loop.” While 32 new cases were reported Wednesday, organizers told the Associated Press that the numbers are not worrying and should drop within days.