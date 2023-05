Earlier this morning there was a 4.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California.

It was reported by the USGS earthquake hazards program.

The quake struck around 4:26 a.m., 4 miles Northeast of Prattville in the Northern Sierra Mountains.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

We will make sure to keep an eye out on the extent of damage, if any, that this earthquake brought to the area.

However, as of right now, there is no additional information provided.