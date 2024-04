Cal Poly's 43rd annual 'Poly Royal Truck and Tractor Pull' is back on.

This comes after it had to be canceled due to rain on April 13th.

The event will now occur on May 4th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cal Poly rodeo grounds.

Tickets range from $5, for those 10 years-old or younger, to $15 for general admission. Click on this link to buy a ticket.

It's worth adding that the event is free for anyone in FFA.

The university's tractor pull club organizes this event.