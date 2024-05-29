81st annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo begins Thursday

The 81st annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo kicks off Thursday.

"Some people don't think California is full of cowboys and rodeo, but I'm here to say that we have a huge history and rich heritage of cowboys and cowgirls and buckaroos," said Kaelanne Quinonez, the Miss Rodeo USA 2024.

The four-day event will be filled with all kinds of rodeo performances including bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing.

There will also be live music, a silver dollar coin dig for kids, and more.

"It's going to be a clean family show, there's going to be all sorts of different diverse music being played here, all cultures will be represented, it is a giant party," Matt Merritt, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Barrel Man.

When it comes to ticket cost on Thursday, general admission sits at $20, tickets for seniors, those 62 years-old or older, are $15, and children 12 years old or younger are free.

For the weekend, Friday through Sunday, general admission is $25, tickets for seniors are $20, and children 12 years old or younger are free.

There are also "Midway Admission" tickets, which allow people to watch the rodeo live on large screens and enjoy access to vendors, food, bars, entertainment and dances. Those are $15.

For more information on ticket prices, or to buy some, click on this link.

"There's something special about our Santa Maria Tri-tip. There's something special about the Golden Circle of Champions. There's something special about the Elks Rodeo," said Quinonez.