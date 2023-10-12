Watch Now
A driver has been taken to the hospital after vehicle rolled over into ditch in Santa Margarita

Dispatch in Templeton received reports of a roll-over vehicle at around 3:30 a.m.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:40:01-04

A driver has been taken to the hospital after being extracted from their vehicle after their vehicle went off the roadway.

This happened just East of Santa Margarita on the 58, near Shell Creek Rd.

At around 3:30 a.m. dispatch in Templeton received reports of a vehicle roll-over.

When crews arrived, they found that the vehicle had gone about 20 feet off the roadway into a ditch.

That's according to Cal Fire SLO officials.

The status of the person extracted from the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Firefighters and emergency response teams are still on scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details when they are made available.

