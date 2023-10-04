A fire broke out inside "Big Bopper" restaurant in Solvang

A fire broke out inside a restaurant in Solvang late last night.
The "Big Bopper," a 50's style restaurant, was closed at the time of the fire.
The first report was called in at around 10 p.m. from someone passing by the building. They said that they could see smoke and flames from outside.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out within 20 minutes.
Officials say that the fire started in the kitchen.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
