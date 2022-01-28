Watch
A key inflation gauge rose 5.8% in 2021, most in 39 years

Damian Dovarganes/AP
High gas prices are posted at a full service gas station in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 7, 2021. Oil prices, which have a big impact on the price of gasoline and home heating oils, have been on an up-and-down ride since the fall. And while oil prices are usually pretty volatile, the constantly change nature of the coronavirus pandemic has made predicting the ups and downs even harder. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Oil Prices-Explainer
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:33:21-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of prices that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 5.8% last year, the sharpest increase since 1982, as brisk consumer spending collided with snarled supply chains to raise the costs of food, furniture, appliances and other goods.

The report Friday from the Commerce Department also said that consumer spending fell 0.6% in December.

A wave of omicron cases discouraged many Americans from traveling, eating out or visiting theaters and other entertainment venues.

At the same time, incomes rose 0.3% last month, providing fuel for future spending.

