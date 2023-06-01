A San Luis Obispo medical center is hosting a cancer survivor resource fair this weekend

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is hosting a cancer survivor resource fair this weekend, in light of national cancer survivor month.

There will be free speaker topics about acceptance practices and sharing survivor's stories.

Organizations participating in this event include Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, Hearst Cancer Resource Center, Hospice of SLO County, End Kids Cancer, and more.

Individual participants will have the opportunity to speak with Sierra Vista staff and local community representatives that provide services for cancer patients and survivors.

Megan Guiton Adult Acute Service Manager says, “One great thing about this event is that we are better together when we take care of cancer patients and their families. This is a lot of collaboration, a lot of different organizations so that we can do the best care. Cancer treatment is not just one thing it's a multitude of things and so thing is something that we are able to provide”

The event takes place Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.