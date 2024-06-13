Watch Now
'A Walking Testimony': Man walks across America, passes through Central Coast

The mission: to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse.
WALK ACROSS AMERUCA VO.00_00_03_06.Still001.png
KSBY
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 13, 2024

A man from Florida is on a mission to raise awareness for mental health and substance abuse.

Kyndal Edwards has been walking for more than two years.

His walking testimony began on January 1st, 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, FL.

His goal: to reach all 4 corners of the United States.

Today, he's leaving Ragged Point and moving south through Cambria. After that, he'll be going down through San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara.

KSBY found him on his journey and asked about his experience so far.

"This journey brings random strangers up to me all the time, who cry on the side of the road, shake my hand, tell me thank you for being a man [and] talking about mental health recovery," said Edwards.

If you want to follow along with his journey, you can find him on Facebook under 'A Walking Testimony 2022.'

