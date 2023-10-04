A woman has died after falling from cliff in Santa Barbara

A woman has died after falling from a cliff near Hendrys beach in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Police, Fire Department, and Harbor Patrol responded to the report at around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, medical professionals pronounced the woman deceased.

Officials confirm that she had fallen from the Douglas Family Preserve cliff.

The identity of the woman will be released once her family is notified.

There is no suspicious activity believed to be involved, according to the city's police department.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.