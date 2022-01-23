Authorities: 17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon's capital

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say at least 17 people have died after a fire broke out at a nightclub and spread to an area where cooking gas was stored.

A government statement Sunday says a series of loud explosions erupted amid the blaze in the Bastos neighborhood of Yaounde, the capital.

Workers say it was a short-circuit that started the blaze, which some in the club thought was a fireworks show.

The tragedy comes as the central African country hosts thousands of soccer players, fans and officials for the month-long African Cup of Nations soccer tournament.

The nationalities of the victims were not immediately known and some injured people were taken to the hospital.