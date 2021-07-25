Watch
Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22, CA sees even higher prices

San Luis Obispo County is seeing some of the highest gas prices in the nation.
Luper, Katie
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 25, 2021
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71. The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents.

According to AAA, as of Sunday, the average price of gas per gallon in San Luis Obispo County is $4.51. Which is close to the highest price in the nation. Santa Barbara County is at $4.30.

