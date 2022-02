After winning silver at back-to-back Olympics, Ayumu Hirano is finally a gold medalist.

The 22-year-old snowboarding star from Japan landed triple corks on all three of his runs, but it was his final one — the final run of the contest — that knocked Australia's Scotty James off the top of the leaderboard.

James secured a silver medal, while Switzerland's Jan Scherrer took the bronze. Shaun White finished just off the podium in fourth in his final Olympic competition.