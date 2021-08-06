Watch
Annual "Shopping Spree" to help kids prep for school

The Kiwanis of Santa Maria are hosting the event on Saturday.
The "Back to School Shopping Spree" will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in Santa Maria.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 19:04:10-04

Kiwanis of Santa Maria is taking children shopping in their annual "Back to School Shopping Spree" on Saturday.

The organization will take 80 children shopping at the Santa Maria Old Navy in the morning. A Kiwanis member or volunteer will accompany each child with a $100 pre-loaded gift card.

The events' goal is to help underprivileged kids start the school year with the tools they need for success.

Together, they will pick out new clothes for school, like jeans, t-shirts, socks and shoes.

The event will start at 7 a.m. on Aug. 7.

After the shopping is done, each child will receive a backpack with school supplies ready to go.

The event will finish up with a breakfast donated by Chick-Fil-A.

