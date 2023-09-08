Bakersfield resident dead, juvenile passenger injured after car went off embankment in Templeton

One woman has died and a 10-year-old female sustained minor injuries after a traffic collision in Templeton.

At 8:10 p.m., a 33-year-old Bakersfield resident was driving her black Cadillac SRX westbound on SR 58, just east of Parkhill Rd., when the Cadillac left the south edge of the roadway.

When the California Highway Patrol arrived, they found the vehicle overturned down a steep embankment.

It is not currently known what speed the driver was going or how she ended up leaving the road.

It is also unknown if drugs, alcohol or distracted driving were contributing factors.

CHP has launched an investigation.

We will update you as more information is released.

