Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance

Matt Rourke/AP
A for rent sign is posted on a building in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 04, 2022
A debate is playing out across the country as the Treasury Department begins reallocating some of the $46.5 billion in rental assistance from places slow to spend to others that are running out of funds.

Larger states are getting hundreds of millions extra.

Native American tribes are also receiving tens of millions of dollars in additional help.

Those losing money are almost all smaller Republican states with large rural populations and fewer renters.

Many were slow to spend their share, so they either voluntarily returned money or had it taken.

