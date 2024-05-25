Best of the West Antique Equipment Show

This Memorial Day weekend, Santa Margarita Ranch is hosting the "Best of the West" Antique Show.

Locals and visitors can come to the ranch from Friday through Sunday to take a look at antique equipment from past generations.

The theme this year is "celebrating the heroes and history of America."

Tickets range in price: General admission is $15 for a day pass and $30 for the whole weekend. Meanwhile, kids 5 years old or younger get in for free.

Gates open at 8 a.m. all three days and close at 5 p.m.

Attendees can watch a tractor parade and participate in several demos ranging from Earth Moving and Plowing to Blacksmithing.

There will also be a Military salute and parade from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

For those who want to take a ride on the train, there will be an additional cost beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Click here for a full look at the daily schedule.

Food and drinks will also be available for purchase at the event.

This includes food from Farm Bureau Tri Tip, Heavenly Hot Dogs, Jerry’s Tacos, Bellow Pizza, Templeton Drama Cotton Candy, and Cruising Cones Ice Cream.

If you are interested in taking a Barn Tour, they are offered on Saturday only at three different times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

For those interested in registering to become an exhibitor, you can do so through the following link.

Happy Antiquing!