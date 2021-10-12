Watch
Biathlon 101: Venue

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - JULY 14: A general view National Biathlon Center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Chongli on July 14, 2021 in Zhangjiakou, China. The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4-20, 2022. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
National Biathlon Center

National Biathlon Center
Part of the Zhangjiakou competition area, the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Center is located in the valley on the northeast side of the Chongli district's Taizicheng area in Zhangjiakou, Hebei, about 100 miles northwest of Beijing's urban core and is adjacent to the National Cross-Country Ski Center. It will host all biathlon events.

The venue, one of three new venues constructed in its cluster zone, includes the shooting range, race track, starting and finishing area and stadium technical building.

    Sports/Events

    • Biathlon: all events

    Capacity

    • 6,000
