Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing.

New guidance being issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways, and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package to be produced in the U.S.

Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China.

He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.