Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Senate shows it can act

Andrew Harnik/AP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as the Senate approves a $1 trillion bipartisan cornerstone of the Biden agenda to the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 13:57:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together Tuesday to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Passage provides momentum as it's now headed to the House.

The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it will “do a lot of good for America.”

The Senate turns next to Biden’s bigger package, a $3.5 trillion plan with debate likely to extend into the fall.

