Cal Poly Rodeo helps fulfill Make-A-Wish dream

11-year-old Maddie Owens will be taking part in this year’s Poly Royal Rodeo as part of a wish granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Maddie was diagnosed with cancer last year but is now in remission, allowing her to do what she loves, once again: riding horses.

The Cal Poly Rodeo Team has been working with Make-A-Wish to allow Maddie to take part in the rodeo.

At the 80th annual Poly Royal Rodeo, Maddie will compete in the barrel racing event as a special guest of Cal Poly.

"My wish was to be a barrel racer, for a day. It feels all warm and cozy inside when you ride a horse," said Maddie.

Maddie's mom says the tumor has been removed, but she will have to continue getting checkups to make sure the cancer does not come back.

She will be on Cal Poly’s campus several times practicing for the rodeo.

The Poly Royal Rodeo will take place on April 9.