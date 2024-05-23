Cal Poly SLO welcomes new club sport

The newest club sport at Cal Poly has been working over the past year and a half to bring competitive rowing back to the community.

The Cal Poly Rowing Club, a completely student-run club that consists of 50 members so far, practices at Santa Margarita Lake.

Just this past week, the team raced at the Western Regional Championships in Sacramento where they beat a total of 16 other boats with their two women's and two men's novice boats.

Noah Cours is the Men's head coach, and Stephanie Snyder stepped up into the Women’s head coach position.

A majority of the team had never rowed before this season, and only 36 were able to compete in Sacramento.

"Starting last fall, we had less than 20 [members]" said Caroline Dailey, the team's publicity chair.

"Most people joined in January, and athletes had only been practicing for 4 months before they were racing at the top championship on the West Coast," added Snyder.

During the competition, the men’s Novice 'A' placed 5th in their preliminary heat, and 1st in the petite final.

The men’s Novice 'B' boat placed 6th in their final.

The women’s Novice 'A' boat placed 4th in their preliminary heat, and 1st in the petite final.

The women’s Novice 'B' boat placed 5th in their preliminary heat, and 4th in their petite final.

If you are interested in watching the race that took place in Sacramento, click on this link.

As they prepare for future seasons, they aim to raise more money for boats, equipment, and travel costs for competitions.

"I think people are excited to see rowing back where it hasn't been in so long," said Dailey.

For more information on the team and their history go to calpolyrowing.com.