The CalFresh Program, federally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), provides eligible individuals with monthly financial assistance to purchase healthy food at grocery stores and some farmers' markets.

SLO Food Bank honors this month by promoting CalFresh in partnership with media partners, "debunking myths through social channels," and hosting enrollment assistance sites across the county.

In San Luis Obispo County, the SLO Food Bank along with the CalFresh Alliance and other stakeholders like the SLO County Departments of Public Health and Social Services, as well as the University of California Cooperative Extension, have been working hard to increase CalFresh enrollment rates.

And their efforts are paying off, according to recent data.

Currently, CalFresh is utilized by 23,720 people to buy healthy and nutritious food in San Luis Obispo County.

According to the CDSS CalFresh Data Dashboard Monthly Participation, CalFresh enrollment in San Luis Obispo County has increased by 20% from February 2022 to February 2023.

To further increase CalFresh enrollment and close out CalFresh Awareness Month, the SLO Food Bank has organized application assistance sites across the county.

This is also in conjunction with Hunger Awareness Day on June 2nd.

Storyblocks Woman carefully examining her register receipt reviewing her grocery shopping bill.

At these sites, individuals will receive one-on-one assistance in applying for CalFresh benefits, with the help of local hunger heroes from the Department of Social Services and SLO Food Bank volunteers.

The assistance sites will be held at:



The Atascadero Public Library

Morro Bay Public Library

SLO Public Library

Nipomo Public Library

Arroyo Grande Public Library

No appointment is necessary, and individuals can drop in between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. With the exception of the Arroyo Grande Public Library, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Just a heads up for those wanting to apply:



must provide a form of identification

proof of income

social security or legal resident identification

For more information on CalFresh and how to apply, visit GetCalFresh.org/s/slofoodbank or call 1-877-847-3663.