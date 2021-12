BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were found shot, one fatally, at a residence in Bakersfield.

Police say the victims were found when officers responded to a shooting report around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 17-year-old boy was dead and another boy and a man were hospitalized with minor to moderate wounds.

The homicide victim was identified by Kern County authorities as Gerald Anthony Davis Jr. No other identities or details were released.