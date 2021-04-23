1 dead, 4 injured in Gaslamp Quarter shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A gunman opened fire at multiple people in the Gaslamp Quarter Thursday night, killing one person and injuring four others before being arrested, San Diego police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of J Street at around 10:30 p.m. in response to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Police said more calls came in a short time later, “stating that the suspect had walked away and been involved in another shooting at 5th Avenue and Island Avenue.”

Police said a man walked up to a 28-year-old white man near the valet station of the Pendry Hotel on J Street, exchanged words with the person and then shot him. According to police, “The suspect began to walk away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim.”

The victim had at least one gunshot wound to his upper body when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman proceeded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, near Island Avenue, where he confronted a group of people standing outside and then opened fire. Four people in the group were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses said the gunman was purposely bumping into people and starting arguments. Witness Alex Kelly told ABC 10News, “He was just walking by them, kind of in a bad mood and it was kind of like a shoulder brush, and then right after that he was saying, ‘You guys having a good time?’ And that's when he pulled out a gun and he started shooting ... before they even had a chance to react or say a word, that's when the guy pulled out the gun and started shooting."

Police said several witnesses chased the gunman as he fled northbound on Fifth Avenue. Officers caught up to the shooter on Fifth Avenue and G Street and struggled with him before one officer deployed a Taser on him. Once subdued and in custody, the gunman -- described by police as a 32-year-old white male -- was taken to the hospital “after the Taser deployment and other injuries sustained when he was tackled by citizens.”

Police confirmed they recovered a firearm at the scene.

Police said a 27-year-old white man suffered “serious gunshot injuries to his upper body,” while a 68-year-old white man was shot in his torso. A 26-year-old white man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. All three of the men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old white man who suffered a gunshot wound to his arm was treated at the scene.

The victim who died at the scene was identified as an ACE Parking employee working as a valet team member at the Pendry San Diego. In two statements to ABC 10News, ACE Parking said they are in the process of establishing a GoFundMe for the victim's family. The Pendry said it is devastated by the shooting:

"Our ACE Parking family is deeply saddened about the incident that occurred last night in the Gaslamp. Our condolences go out to the victim, a beloved ACE employee, and his family. We are working hand-in-hand with the San Diego Police Department to support the ongoing investigation. We are also in the process of establishing a GoFundMe page to support the victim and his family." — Keith Jones, owner and managing partner of ACE PARKING

"On Thursday night, April 22, a shooting incident occurred in Downtown San Diego claiming the life of one of our valet team members, who was contracted through ACE Parking. San Diego Police responded quickly to the scene, securing the area and arresting the suspect. We are working closely with our partners at ACE Parking to support the Police Department’s investigation. Pendry San Diego is devastated by the incidents that occurred last night. We remain committed to the safety and security of our guests and associates. All questions should be directed to the San Diego Police Department as part of its ongoing investigation into the incident." — Pendry San Diego

The SDPD investigation spans multiple locations along Fifth Avenue, between J Street and Island Avenue. As of 8 a.m., Fifth Avenue was closed between Island Avenue and J Street. Police also closed J Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues.

The scene in the Gaslamp Quarter on Thursday night was described as busy as restaurant capacity limits were recently increased when San Diego County entered the orange tier two weeks ago.

There was no game at nearby Petco Park, as the San Diego Padres were in Los Angeles Thursday night for the start of a four-game series against the Dodgers.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said, “We know that there’s a lot of people out here. It’s the Gaslamp; even though it’s not fully open and it’s a Thursday night, there were still probably a lot of people out here, so we know that there’s probably people that saw this and if anyone has information obviously we would like to hear from them."