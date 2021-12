SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say 13 people have been injured, three seriously, after a pickup truck being chased by Border Patrol agents overturned in San Diego County.

Authorities say the Chevrolet Silverado rolled over on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley at around 6 p.m. Tuesday and people were tossed from the truck’s cab and bed.

The freeway was shut down for about 90 minutes.

There's no immediate word on what sparked the chase.